Layers Beneath

BENGALURU: In the four decades since the Kannada-language film Bara was released, Bengaluru has evolved immensely. Once a relatively modest city celebrated for its pleasant climate and scientific institutions, it has transformed into a technological powerhouse, driving innovation and economic growth. Yet along the way, it has lost much of its former lustre – its greenery, water-rich landscape, and biodiversity. In many ways, MS Sathyu’s Bara – an unvarnished portrayal of life in a drought-stricken rural district – resonates with the very issues facing Bengaluru today.

Tomorrow, the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) will screen the iconic film as part of its B·Cinematic series. Based on UR Ananthamurthy’s novel of the same name, and starring Anant Nag as an idealistic, liberal-minded district collector, Bara explores layers of political apathy, caste divisions, and social neglect that prevent meaningful action during a drought crisis. According to Lekha Naidu, a theatre practitioner who serves as External Programme Consultant at BIC, the decision to screen Bara was as timely as it was intentional. “Bengaluru went through a period of drought just a few months ago,” she explains, “and then, almost as if on cue, heavy rains arrived, and everyone forgot about the drought entirely. I was left wondering, ‘When will we next reflect on it?’”

Naidu emphasises that the mandate behind B·Cinematic is to spotlight cinematic gems, especially Kannada films that may have slipped from public memory or never received their due recognition. Bara is precisely the kind of film the series aims to revive. “We also want to draw people back into the cinema-watching culture,” Naidu shares. “Sitting together in a dark room, rather than individually streaming a film at home. The aim is to encourage dialogue around the topics these films address. So, our choices often have some connection to present-day issues.”