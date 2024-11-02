Layers Beneath

BENGALURU: In the four decades since the Kannada-language film Bara was released, Bengaluru has evolved immensely. Once a relatively modest city celebrated for its pleasant climate and scientific institutions, it has transformed into a technological powerhouse, driving innovation and economic growth. Yet along the way, it has lost much of its former lustre – its greenery, water-rich landscape, and biodiversity. In many ways, MS Sathyu’s Bara – an unvarnished portrayal of life in a drought-stricken rural district – resonates with the very issues facing Bengaluru today.
Tomorrow, the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) will screen the iconic film as part of its B·Cinematic series. Based on UR Ananthamurthy’s novel of the same name, and starring Anant Nag as an idealistic, liberal-minded district collector, Bara explores layers of political apathy, caste divisions, and social neglect that prevent meaningful action during a drought crisis. According to Lekha Naidu, a theatre practitioner who serves as External Programme Consultant at BIC, the decision to screen Bara was as timely as it was intentional. “Bengaluru went through a period of drought just a few months ago,” she explains, “and then, almost as if on cue, heavy rains arrived, and everyone forgot about the drought entirely. I was left wondering, ‘When will we next reflect on it?’”
Naidu emphasises that the mandate behind B·Cinematic is to spotlight cinematic gems, especially Kannada films that may have slipped from public memory or never received their due recognition. Bara is precisely the kind of film the series aims to revive. “We also want to draw people back into the cinema-watching culture,” Naidu shares. “Sitting together in a dark room, rather than individually streaming a film at home. The aim is to encourage dialogue around the topics these films address. So, our choices often have some connection to present-day issues.”
Despite being based on a novel, the film diverges significantly from its source due to filmmaker MS Sathyu’s unique treatment. Known for his commitment to social realism and evocative storytelling, Sathyu has consistently used film to probe the heart of Indian society’s most pressing issues. “MS Sathyu is a significant figure in Bengaluru’s cultural scene, connected with so many generations of artists and creators,” Naidu shares.
What makes Bara more than just a political drama, however, is its incisive commentary on human resilience and how individuals navigate systemic injustice. Naidu describes it as a film that ‘doesn’t sugar-coat; it throws raw reality at the audience and asks them to make sense of it.’ “The film takes an unflinching look at the structures of society and its political dynamics,” Naidu continues, “Anant Nag’s character embodies the bewilderment many of us feel – the idealism of young, urban people who believe that, with good intentions and a bit of power, we can fix everything. But then he realises just how complex the situation is, tangled in caste and politics. It’s devastating but also oddly humorous at times.”
