Let’s work for Karnataka’s progress, says Governor

BENGALURU: The 69th Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated grandly across the city. People hoisted Kannada flags atop their houses and at apartment complexes.

Kannada flags were also displayed atop private and government buildings. Cab and autorickshaw drivers showed their love for Kannada by sporting flags on their vehicles. Colorful cultural programs were held in schools and colleges throughout the city.

At Raj Bhavan, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot delivered his Rajyotsava address virtually. He urged the people to work together for Karnataka’s progress and to protect India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity. Highlighting Karnataka’s contributions and significance within the larger framework of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” the governor appealed to the public to work towards building a “Samartha Bharat.” “Karnataka is not only a symbol of unity in diversity, but also a leader in progressive governance and sustainable development,” he said, citing the state’s achievements in advancing economic and social reforms.

At Bengaluru City University, Vice-Chancellor Lingaraja Gandhi hoisted the flag on the Central College campus of the university.

At a function organized by the Karnataka Rajyotsava Samiti, Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj criticized the Siddaramaiah government for putting the Bill to reserve jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector on hold. He strongly condemned those who opposed the Bill.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who hoisted the Kannada flag on the palike premises, appealed to the public, shopkeepers, and owners of private enterprises and IT/BT institutions to send pictures of the events they organized to mark Rajyotsava to the palike’s WhatsApp number 9480685700.