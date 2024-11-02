Local products should have Kannada label: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The State Government will take up an initiative to ensure that all products manufactured in Karnataka, whether by private or public enterprises, display labeling in Kannada in addition to English, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced at the 69th Kannada Rajyotsava Award distribution ceremony in Bengaluru on Friday.

He also announced that a Kannada Museum will come up at the Old Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru. “This initiative is aimed at promoting Kannada, enhancing its presence in daily life, and fostering a stronger cultural identity across the state,” the CM said.

The CM said that the proposed Kannada Museum will celebrate and showcase the rich history, language, and culture of Karnataka, providing a space for future generations to connect with the state’s heritage.

This year, the Karnataka government selected 69 individuals for the prestigious Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, recognising their contributions across various fields. Among the awardees are 10 women, including senior environmentalist Almitra Patel.

Siddaramaiah praised the awardees, acknowledging that they have earned this honour through their outstanding accomplishments. He encouraged them to see the award as an motivation to further their contributions to the state, serving as role models for the younger generation.

In celebration of the golden jubilee of renaming Mysore State as Karnataka, the State Government selected 50 men and 50 women achievers from various fields for the Karnataka Suvarna Sambhrama—50— Golden Jubilee Award.

The honour highlights the exceptional contributions of individuals across the state as part of this historic milestone.

Siddaramaiah criticised the previous BJP government in the state, pointing out that the party had not organised any celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of renaming Mysore State to Karnataka. He noted that it was his initiative to propose a year-long celebration to honour this historic milestone.

Moily, Arun among awardees

Former CM Veerappa Moily, sculptor of Ram Lalla installed in Ayodhya Arun Yogiraj, former chief secretary SV Ranganath, Senior Special Correspondent with The New Indian Express Ramakrishna Badseshi were among the 69 Rajyotsava awardees.