Making treated water from STPs potable

BENGALURU: Boson Whitewater, a water utility company, has launched India’s first indirect potable water reuse project in partnership with Biome Environmental Trust. This initiative in Devanahalli will convert treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) into high-quality drinking water by using managed aquifer recharge, a method aimed at sustainable water reuse.

The project, functional for over a year, produces 6.4 lakh litres of drinking water a day, and supplies it to residents of Devanahalli. It can recover between 50 and 75% of potable water from the STP. However, the remaining water is sent back to the STP and the system does not send any water to the drain.

Vikas Brahmavar, co-founder of Boson Whitewater, told TNIE that through the project, treated water from an STP is pumped into Bagalur Lake, where it is blended with rainwater. From there, water is piped to Sihineeru Kere Lake in Devanahalli for further dilution with rainwater. This mixture then seeps through the earth, recharging the local aquifer. Water is then extracted from the aquifer through a well and shallow borewells, treated again, and finally supplied to houses.

The project is called “indirect potable water reuse” because it incorporates environmental buffers like lakes for dilution and an aquifer for natural filtration before water undergoes final treatment and distribution.