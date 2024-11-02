‘No Hindi exams’ campaign hits Bengaluru streets

BENGALURU: A campaign calling for an immediate end to Hindi examination in schools of Karnataka was launched on Friday. A bike rally from Banappa Park to Maratthalli was taken out by the forum ‘Namma Nadu Namma Alvike’, demanding that exams for third-language Hindi be dropped from this academic year itself.

“In the last academic year, over 90,000 students failed only in third-language Hindi in SSLC. It is not a language of our environment and has been imposed on Karnataka in the guise of the three-language formula,” Kannada film lyricist Kaviraj said at the launch of the bike rally.

“No Hindi state follows the three-language formula. Even Tamil Nadu has two-language formula. Only Karnataka students are forced to learn an additional language which is curbing their overall academic performance. What is good for students of Tamil Nadu and Hindi states is good for Karnataka students as well. It is surprising that it is not any Union government, but successive Karnataka governments that are responsible for Hindi imposition. What started as an optional language in the 1960s has now been turned into a noose around Kannada students in the form of compulsory Hindi exams throughout the students’ school life,” S Shyam Prasad, one of the organisers of the rally, said.

The campaign will continue till a two-language formula is adopted by the state government. Rally organiser Shivanand Gundanavar said, “Our ultimate aim is to have a two-language formula of Kannada/mother tongue and English in school education. Our immediate aim is to get rid of third language Hindi exams in the Karnataka syllabus.”