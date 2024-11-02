Two workers die in sewage treatment plant accident in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two workers, who fell into a sewage treatment plant (STP) tank at a branded sweet manufacturing company in Dabaspet Industrial Area in Bengaluru Rural district, died on Thursday. Dabaspet police suspect that both were not wearing any safety gear and died after inhaling toxic gas inside the tank.

The deceased have been identified as Naveen and his cousin Lingaraju, both aged 26. They hailed from Madhugiri and Madakashira near Pavagada in Tumakuru district.

The company built a new STP on its premises at Kengal Kempohalli in Dabaspet recently and gave its maintenance contract to a private firm. Naveen and Lingaraju were employed by the private firm.

Around 6.15pm, Naveen, who is said to have opened the cover of the tank, fell into it accidentally. Lingaraju, who tried to pull Naveen out of the 12ft tank, also fell into it.

Both were found dead inside the tank. A case has been registered against Ramesh, owner of the private firm, and another person, who is in-charge of the STP. “No arrests have been made yet. We are waiting for the postmortem report to know the reasons for the deaths,” a police officer said.