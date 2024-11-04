Bengaluru Business Corridor project gears up with full HUDCO funding

BENGALURU: Following a written confirmation from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) that it would provide 100% funding for the Rs 27,000-crore Bengaluru Business Corridor (Peripheral Ring Road) project, there is now brisk activity surrounding the initiative.

On Monday, eight new land acquisition officers were assigned to the BDA to expedite land acquisition for the 73-km project. Additionally, a new office will be established at Yelahanka, along with three more in the vicinity of the 76 villages from which land will be acquired for the project.

The Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, L.K. Atheeq, who also serves as the Chairman of the Special Purpose Vehicle to implement the BBC, along with Vice-Chairman N.A. Harris, held a meeting on Monday with the Deputy Commissioner (Rural), the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban), and senior BDA officials to assess the project's status.

The project will cover 2,560 acres of land and connect Tumakuru Road to Hosur Road, crossing Doddaballapur Road, Bellary Road, and Old Madras Road.