Body found in Kodagu: Accused flees from police

MADIKERI: A murder accused, who was arrested in Uttar Pradesh in filmy style, has escaped from the clutches of Kodagu police. Ankur Rana, who hailed from Haryana, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh by the Kodagu police.

The police had garnered much appreciation after they cracked an inter-sate murder quickly. A businessman, Ramesh Kumar (45), had been murdered in Hyderabad and his burnt body was found inside an estate at Suntikoppa in Kodagu. Following several clues, the Kodagu police nabbed the victim’s second wife Niharika and her two acquaintances Ankur Rana and Nikhil Maireddy.

While Niharika and Nikhil were arrested from Bengaluru, Ankur was nabbed in filmy style in Uttar Pradesh. When the Kodagu police took him for the spot mahazar in Hyderabad, he managed to escape.

As confirmed by SP K Ramarajan, the Kodagu police, along with the three accused, arrived in Hyderabad on October 31 and carried out the mahazar at the crime spot on Uppal-Bhuvanagiri National Highway. The police then stayed at a private hotel in Hyderabad for the night. However, Ankur broke out of the hotel after unlocking his handcuffs. He is said to have escaped from the window of the hotel room on the third floor. Sources confirmed that he escaped with a police communication system.

Search operations are going on to nab the accused, and SP K Ramarajan expressed hope that Ankur will be nabbed soon.