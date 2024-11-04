‘Disappointed spectator’ turned ace Kannada filmmaker

BENGALURU: The Kannada film industry is mourning the untimely passing of director Guruprasad. Known for his unique storytelling and poignant themes, Guruprasad, born Guruprasad Ramachandra Sharma, made an impact on the Kannada industry with his debut release of ‘Mata’ in 2006, followed by ‘Eddelu Manjunatha’ in 2009. Both, starring Jaggesh, earned him state awards for best screenplay. His ability to weave narratives reflecting societal issues won him a loyal fan base and critical recognition.

Throughout his 18-year career, Guruprasad directed only five films, including Director’s Special, Eradane Sala, both starring Dhananjay, and most recently, Ranganayaka, starring Jaggesh, which released earlier this year. Unfortunately, his last three projects faced challenges at the box office, with Ranganayaka particularly receiving harsh criticism.

Nevertheless, his contributions to cinema, both as a director and actor, left an indelible mark on the industry. The public had partially funded his upcoming project, Eddelu Manjunatha 2. Although it remains unclear how much of the film he completed, Guruprasad had reportedly become entangled in a web of financial issues, addiction, and deceit.

Born to a temple priest in Kanakapura, he overcame many hardships, including working as a lottery ticket and coffee powder seller before finding his place in entertainment through writing and singing for TN Seetharam’s ‘Manvantara’ serial. Many respected Guruprasad for his ability to make impactful films on modest budgets, proving that strong content and meaningful dialogues could attract audiences. Known for his clever wordplay, he brought special recognition to pun-filled dialogues. He even referred to himself as the son of Saraswati, calling himself ‘Sharada Putra’.

Guruprasad entered the world of cinema with a distinct style, yet his life took a turbulent turn. He often referred to himself as “not a director, but a disappointed spectator” reflecting his complex relationship with the film industry. In addition to directing, he appeared in his own films, and in movies like Mylari, Kal Manja, Bodyguard, and Badava Rascal, competed on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 2, and served as a judge on TV shows.

In his personal life, he faced challenges, including a turbulent marital history marked by divorce and a recent remarriage.