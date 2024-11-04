Hue harmony: Understanding colour theory

BENGALURU: If you’re on the beauty content side of social media, you must have seen videos of influencers showcasing the same shade of lipstick or blush looking like an entirely different colour on different skin tones and undertones. They usually attribute this to ‘colour theory’ and inform their viewers to keep it in mind while buying and using new makeup products. But what exactly is colour theory?

“The trend started a year or two ago when two brown girls in the US started showing how different the same shade of lipstick looked even though their skin colour was in the brown family,” explains Prthika Kumaran, creative director of Cocomiiiu makeup studio. “A lot of people started understanding that it’s not just fair-skinned people but dark-skinned people also have a variety of shades and there are different classifications based on shades and undertones.

It’s a vast subject including understanding colour families, colour triads, and primary, secondary, and tertiary colours. But it basically helps in gaining an in-depth understanding of why the same shade of lipstick or eye shadow will not look the same on different people—it will look very different based on undertones.”

An easy way to get start using colour theory to make your makeup choices is to figure out your undertone, which can be cool, warm or neutral based on whether the veins on your wrist appear blue, green or a bit of both. “They can be either warm, cool or neutral. Under neutral, there is the olive (warmer) category and a cooler tone category. Once people understand this, it is easy to understand what shade of lipstick, blush and eye shadow to go with,” says Kumaran.