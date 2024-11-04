Infectious, uncontainable and boundless

BENGALURU: I still vividly recall the day I met Rohit Bal, affectionately known as Gudda – a creative force of nature, bursting with talent beyond his 17 years. His energy was infectious, his spirit uncontainable, and his genius unmistakable. It was in Delhi, nearly half a century ago. His zest for life was contagious, leaving an indelible mark on me that never faded.

As I watched him soar to the pinnacle of success, his designs left me breathless – timeless masterpieces that transcended seasons and trends. His love letter to Kashmir, his ancestral homeland, was a testament to his soul’s deep connection to the valley’s beauty and mystique. Each collection was a surprise, a revelation, a work of art that redefined the boundaries of fashion.

Who can forget the stunning pietra dura collection inspired by the exquisite inlays of the Taj Mahal - creations like the gorgeous anarkalis that seemed to step out of a Mughal miniature, or the show-stopping Jalebiya tent dress that flowed like a river of moonlight, its hundred meters of fine muslin a testament to his innovative genius?

Rohit’s designs didn’t just adorn the most beautiful women and men; they told stories, preserved traditions, and celebrated the rich tapestry of Indian art and craftsmanship. I was privileged to work with him, as his work defined a pivotal turning point in India’s fashion industry, marking the birth of luxury and creating stunning ensembles that could be worn anywhere in the world!

He was far ahead of his time - his faultless tailoring and exquisite embroidery creating haute couture that established him as India’s leading design force.

Beyond the glory of his creations, I’ll cherish the memories of our laughter-filled moments, our spontaneous song and dance sessions, where we performed unforgettable cabarets, channelling the spirit of Helen and Bindu. Your zest for life was a gift, Rohit, a reminder to embrace every moment with joy and passion.

Your departure leaves a void in my heart, but I know that your legacy will continue to inspire and dazzle. Save the last dance for me, my friend, until we meet again on the other side. I’ll miss you more than words can express, but I’ll keep your memory alive in my heart, reliving the beauty and magic you brought to our lives.