200 illegal buildings may face bulldozer soon in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In the wake of the Babusabapalya building collapse on October 22 that claimed the lives of nine workers, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified around 200 buildings that have violated the building bylaws across eight zones. Once the survey is complete, the Palike is likely to remove all the unauthorised structures.

According to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, a 70-member team from the BBMP revenue department, which is engaged in GPS tagging and collating photos of properties, has been uploading the details of the illegal buildings in the BBMP software. BBMP engineers are also part of the survey.

“There are around 200 such buildings across the city. So far, 65 such buildings have been identified in Mahadevapura zone and 27 in the West zone. The exact figures will be shared by the zonal officials soon. The number could also go up as the survey is still on,” said Girinath.

Of late, residents have been complaining about illegal buildings in approved BDA layouts and also formations of illegal layouts. Hence, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has written to the BBMP to ask owners of single plots to get approvals from the BDA, the BBMP chief said, adding that the authority to form layouts and single plots measuring 20,000 sqm lies with the BDA to ensure better amenities like parks, playgrounds and public utilities.

He said now single-plot owners who want ‘A’ khata will have to get approvals from the BDA.

Asked about chopping of trees on the HMT land, Girinath said the land does not fall under BBMP limits.