2024 US Presidential Election: The big face-off

BENGALURU: Women’s rights, climate, the Constitution - it feels like everything important is up for grabs this time,” reflects Saras Ganapathy (82), an expat who moved to Bengaluru almost 35 years ago. Ganapathy is wary of the close battle between the two frontrunners – Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democratic party. “I am not just anxious, I am terrified because it’s not just the future of America that depends on it.”

On the other hand, for Simran, an 18-year-old student who voted for the first time through mail-in ballots, the election is of personal significance. “It is extremely consequential to me as I plan to pursue my higher studies abroad next year,” she says, noting that the outcome could influence her decision as to whether or not to consider universities in the United States.

As reports of a tight race pour in, many expats in Bengaluru – young and old – see this election cycle as a critical juncture that would decide many aspects for Americans living in and outside the country. Pointing out that the US elections are very divisive, with the country having lost the ability to have civil discourse, Ted Mockrish, Head of School at the Canadian International School, says he is trying to work with their students on how to actually have a conversation without getting personal.

“It’s the difference between having a difference of opinion with somebody or attacking them personally. We have seen our leaders all over the world making harmful and personal attacks. It’s done to keep us distracted from what’s really happening,” he says, citing the example of a large Indian diaspora in the US who would vote for Trump because of claims of tax-saving schemes. “I’m not saying taxes aren’t important, but not at the expense of civil liberties, not at the expense of dehumanising people, not at the expense of criminalising basic rights and oppressing women,” he says.