2024 US Presidential Election: The big face-off

BENGALURU: Women’s rights, climate, the Constitution - it feels like everything important is up for grabs this time,” reflects Saras Ganapathy (82), an expat who moved to Bengaluru almost 35 years ago. Ganapathy is wary of the close battle between the two frontrunners – Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democratic party. “I am not just anxious, I am terrified because it’s not just the future of America that depends on it.”
On the other hand, for Simran, an 18-year-old student who voted for the first time through mail-in ballots, the election is of personal significance. “It is extremely consequential to me as I plan to pursue my higher studies abroad next year,” she says, noting that the outcome could influence her decision as to whether or not to consider universities in the United States.
As reports of a tight race pour in, many expats in Bengaluru – young and old – see this election cycle as a critical juncture that would decide many aspects for Americans living in and outside the country. Pointing out that the US elections are very divisive, with the country having lost the ability to have civil discourse, Ted Mockrish, Head of School at the Canadian International School, says he is trying to work with their students on how to actually have a conversation without getting personal.
“It’s the difference between having a difference of opinion with somebody or attacking them personally. We have seen our leaders all over the world making harmful and personal attacks. It’s done to keep us distracted from what’s really happening,” he says, citing the example of a large Indian diaspora in the US who would vote for Trump because of claims of tax-saving schemes. “I’m not saying taxes aren’t important, but not at the expense of civil liberties, not at the expense of dehumanising people, not at the expense of criminalising basic rights and oppressing women,” he says.
According to polls, the elections will be decided by the results of the swing states like Arizona. Muneesh Nagpal, a US citizen who grew up in Bengaluru and is a registered voter in Arizona, is vocal about the stakes of this election. “There is a lot of pushback against Trump getting back into the White House,” he says, citing concerns about Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 election results. “The Democrats will lose a little bit because of the war in Gaza. But the way one needs to see this is which is the worst of two evils,” he adds.
While many share the opinion, there is a reluctance towards the Democratic party policies as well. Karina A Shetty, a content creator in Bengaluru, is also following the election closely but is conflicted. “Harris is a better option but I’m not 100 per cent behind her either, especially because of their policies related to Gaza,” says Shetty.
The stakes of the 2024 elections are high as Andy Ruina, a professor of engineering, believes the results could also result in travel barriers between India and the US. “There is some possibility of some kind of visa war if there is a change in administration.”
Watching in wait
Election Day in the US translates to an early morning in India. Elizabeth Bowden-David, Associate Director at a multinational corporation (MNC), will be closely following the results, even as she anticipates it might take a while for a clear outcome.
Bowden-David cast her vote weeks in advance through Alabama’s secure online voting system. “I will get out of bed early and race to the TV while following the news on my phone. We plan to have a close friend or two come over for breakfast and watch the results come in,” she shares.
With many in the city eagerly waiting for what is to come, watch parties are being organised to share the momentous outcome. “We will be organising a watch party to watch the elections tomorrow, from 7am onwards. It will be a breakfast party for us in India,” says Suma Shamanna, Asia-Pacific Regional Head for Democrats Abroad, the overseas wing of the Democratic Party of the USA.