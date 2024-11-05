A modern conundrum

BENGALURU: Growing up, I used to scoff at people who insisted on air conditioning, convinced they were either overly pampered or out of touch. I wasn’t exactly wealthy, but I never felt deprived either. Air conditioning always seemed an indulgence – a symbol of privilege, a detachment from the natural world. I could accept it in places like cinemas, but at home? In a city like Bengaluru? No.

But this past summer changed everything.

I’ve been lucky enough to live on the city’s outskirts, with a decent amount of greenery and a constant breeze. Yet, the last few summers had become increasingly unbearable, especially at night, with temperatures hovering in the mid-20s. This summer was a notch up.

After nearly two months of restless, sweaty nights, I finally surrendered and ordered an air conditioning unit, joining the ranks of thousands doing the same at the time. It was one of the last units available and cost a small fortune, so when two large boxes finally arrived after a week’s wait, I felt a surge of relief and excitement.

The feeling didn’t last long, however, when I was faced with the practical nightmare of finding a technician to come and install the thing. Four weeks and hundreds of phone calls later, the indoor and outdoor units were finally mounted on my walls.

I had barely enjoyed two nights of blissful sleep when the heat broke, and the summer rains set in! That was six months ago, and I’ve probably used my expensive box of coils and wires no more than three times a month. Let’s just say my view on air conditioning remains...complicated.