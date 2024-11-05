Bengaluru airport collaborates with Echoes of Earth festival for 5th consecutive year

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru will be partnering with the Echoes of Earth music festival for the fifth consecutive time, said festival director Roshan Netalkar.

According to him, while the seventh edition of the festival spans two days  December 7 and 8 in Bengaluru throughout November, live performances by some of the artists of the Echoes festival will be featured at both terminals of BLR Airport, including The Quad by BLR and the 080 Lounges.

The festival will head to Goa on February 1 and 2, 2025.

This collaboration will also engage young minds through the educational initiatives of BIAL and Echoes of Earth, Namma Shikshana and The Greener Side workshops, focusing on sustainability, conservation, and skill development, said Netalkar.

"These workshops will include music and art sessions, learning sustainable waste management practices, and hands-on DIY projects, empowering the next generation with knowledge and tools for a sustainable future," added Netalkar.

Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), added, At BLR Airport, our commitment to sustainability is steadfast, and partnering with India's greenest music festival is a natural extension of our vision for a greener, more sustainable future.

Initiatives like 'The Greener Side' beautifully align with our mission to integrate sustainable practices into every aspect of our operations.

Artists who will be performing at Bengaluru airport in November include Anirudh Ravi, Koe Hauzel, Aanchal Bordoloi, Two Eyed Wizard, Tarang Joseph, Sahil Madan, and Shashank Verma.

The airport will also feature art installations as part of this initiative, featuring the work of artists such as Siddhartha Kararwal and Mechanimal, said Netalkar.

The featured artists will showcase Karnataka's rich biodiversity through immersive installations crafted from recycled materials, he added.

Marar also said waste collected from BLR Airport's ongoing e-waste collection drive will be transformed into art installations and will be displayed at the Echoes of Earth festival grounds.

The festival, which will be held in Embassy Riding School in Bengaluru on December 7-8, will feature global artists such as Mount Kimbie, Satori, French 79, Kid Francescoli, Yin Yin, Recondite, Cobblestone Jazz, SVDP, Modern Biology, Shubh Saran, Ghatam Udupa, Hamza and Rajasthan Folkstars and Excise Dept.

They will explore an eclectic mix of genres, styles, instruments, and cultural influences.

A musical highlight that is unique to Echoes of the Earth festival this year will be Seasonal Soundscape by Prematron, which will be blending crowdsourced nature sounds and field recordings from Felis Films, which specialises in wildlife and conservation documentaries, said the festival director.

According to him, this year's festival will debut a 360° immersive sound experience at the Big Tree Solar Stage, elevating the sensory journey with cutting-edge innovation and an evolved approach to live performances.

Echoes of Earth festival, priced at Rs 5,999 onwards, is open to pets as well.