Beware that ripe juicy fruit, it’s only a chemical touch

BENGALURU: Markets in Bengaluru are full of bright, appealing and perfectly ripened fruits that attract shoppers. But officials from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) warn that many of these fruits are not naturally ripened. Farmers across the state are misusing ‘ethephon’, an FSSAI-permitted plant growth regulator that is meant to produce ethylene gas for ripening when used in powder form.

However, many traders, instead of using it in powder form, the only way approved by the regulatory body, are soaking the fruits in solutions of these chemicals, to make them look soft, bright and ripe. This misuse can leave dangerous residue levels in fruits, posing health risks to consumers. The approval for ethephon followed the ban on calcium carbide last year, which was once used for artificial ripening but deemed hazardous to health.

Speaking to TNIE, sources from the Horticulture department noted that the misuse of ethephon may escalate, as the state lacks the technology and resources to monitor it effectively. This can also lead to cumulative health risks over time for those who consume these fruits without proper rinsing or cleaning.

Junior food analyst Chethan TP explained that ethephon breaks down to release ethylene gas, a natural plant hormone that accelerates the ripening of produce. He mentioned that the compound is useful as it helps control the timing of harvest and can make the supply chain efficient, however, excessive use of ethephon has become an issue in agriculture.

He said FSSAI allows a maximum of 0.5gm for 10kg of fruit. However, some farmers, to hasten the ripening process, exceed the recommended concentration. The chemical is only permitted to be used on the condition that it should not come in contact with the fruit directly, so that it does not leave chemical residue on the peels.

Dr Karthigai Selvi A, head of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Gleneagles BGS Hospital, said research shows that ethephon residues can interfere with endocrine function, causing hormonal imbalance. “Long-term consumption of produce treated with this chemical may heighten the risk of health issues,” she said. Edwina Raj, Head of Services, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, advised that fruits should be soaked in plain water and thoroughly rinsed. Fruit peels offer fibre benefits, so vegetables and fruits should be carefully checked, especially when provided to infants under one year and pregnant women.