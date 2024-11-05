Design trends to catch up with

BENGALURU: Curious to know what’s trending in the design space? While few trends have been recurring over the years, there are exciting new ones that have taken centre stage this year! Read on to know what they are and how you can incorporate them in your spaces.

Trends can often overpower decision making, compromising the functionality and form of the space. They are great if followed keeping in mind the usability and adaptability of your space. You don’t want a space that’s cool but isn’t functional, do you?

All things curvilinear

From the early 1950s, this trend is making its way back with a modern twist. From flowy sofas to chaise loungers, these curvilinear options add harmony to a space, making it more inviting. They are a perfect blend of comfort and aesthetics, often used as accent features in a monochromatic space. Arched doorways, curved wall edges, and arched niches for décor have become a chosen style by many.

Outdoors are now indoors

Green luscious spaces are becoming a hot favourite this year. With the work-life culture becoming competitive and stress becoming a casual part of our day-to-day life, nature has been a highly under-used healer through this development. Families now embrace it more than the earlier times by incorporating a lot of indoor plants that breathe a sense of fresh air in their spaces apart from them just being a good-looking element. Green balconies, terrace gardens, and larger-than-life plants in living rooms have become the basic asks this year, and rightly so.