Sewage inflow causes fish kill in two lakes in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The impact of the heavy rain between October 21 and 24 in North Bengaluru can be felt even after 10 days with mass fish kills being reported now. The 180-acre Rampura Lake, which is part of the Pennar river, has started emitting stench in the last few days as heavy pollutants entered the lake from upstream.

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, pollutants from upstream lakes, including Kalkere, drained into the Rampura Lake, resulting in the death of thousands of fish. Similarly, hundreds of dead and decaying fish were found floating at Basavanapura Lake.

Water samples and dead fish have been taken from both lakes for testing and workers have been deployed to clean the water body.

BBMP Executive Engineer, Lake Division (Mahadevapura zone), Bhuprada said, “The Rampura Lake is downstream of Hebbal Valley. As there was heavy rainfall in North Bengaluru, pollutants and dead fish from upstream lakes entered Rampura Lake, resulting in the fish kill,” she said.

She said fish kill has also been reported at Basavanapura Lake. “About 100 metres of sewage pipe connecting work on the side of the lake is still pending. The sewage diversion channel work is getting delayed due to rocks below the ground,” said the official.