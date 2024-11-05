Shades of the seasons

BENGALURU: The ‘khayal’, derived from the Arabic word for imagination, has long captured the minds and hearts of listeners – transporting them to experience rich emotional landscapes and the beauty of the summer, monsoon, spring and winter. Writer-musician Amit Chaudhuri is set to take Bengalureans along on this journey of imagination and immersion in khayal music this Thursday at the Bangalore International Centre.

Chaudhuri is a prolific writer, poet, literary critic and music composer whose novel A New World won the Sahitya Akademi award in 2002. He has been recording khayals since the early ‘90s and has performed all over the world. His upcoming performance, titled Music, Movement and the Monsoons, will introduce the audience to compositions of the rare ‘Kunwar Shyam Gharana’.

“It’s a rare gharana with few exponents. I want to give people a sense of the particular style and repertoire of the gharana which is somewhat different from the dominant styles that we hear today like the Agra, Gwalior, Kirana, Patiala and Jaipur Atrauli gharanas. There is a difference in the approach to tonality of the note. A lot of very complex layakari (variation in the divisions of the beat) is built into some of the compositions themselves,” he explains.