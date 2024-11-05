The sweet balance

BENGALURU: This Deepavali, our family joined the celebrations in our apartment complex, a lively gathering filled with dance performances and the promise of a delicious dinner to conclude the festivities. When we reached the dessert counter, I couldn’t resist the tempting spread of sweets, especially my favourite—jalebi.

Though I don’t usually indulge in sweets, I make an exception for jalebi. As I savoured a piece, one of our neighbours raised an eyebrow and asked, “Do you eat sugar? Aren’t you a health coach?” He then launched into a conversation about how he and his friends were embarking on a 30-day no-sugar challenge.

So, what exactly is this challenge? Is there a real science backing it and does it benefit our health? A ‘no-sugar challenge’ usually means giving up all added sugars, processed sweets, and sugary drinks for a period of time — often 30 days. The idea behind it is simple: cut out sugar, break your dependence on sweets, and potentially gain benefits like better energy levels, reduced cravings, and improved metabolic health.

Often, the benefits of cutting down on sugar come from a combination of other positive behavioural changes that tend to follow. As someone becomes mindful about reducing sugar, a gradual mindset shift happens with a focus on making healthier choices as much as possible.

So they might also start cutting back on oily foods, excess fats, processed foods, or junk food. They may even become more physically active. The combined effect of these small, healthier decisions usually contributes to a significant improvement in overall health.