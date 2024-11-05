The sweet balance

BENGALURU: This Deepavali, our family joined the celebrations in our apartment complex, a lively gathering filled with dance performances and the promise of a delicious dinner to conclude the festivities. When we reached the dessert counter, I couldn’t resist the tempting spread of sweets, especially my favourite—jalebi.
Though I don’t usually indulge in sweets, I make an exception for jalebi. As I savoured a piece, one of our neighbours raised an eyebrow and asked, “Do you eat sugar? Aren’t you a health coach?” He then launched into a conversation about how he and his friends were embarking on a 30-day no-sugar challenge.
So, what exactly is this challenge? Is there a real science backing it and does it benefit our health? A ‘no-sugar challenge’ usually means giving up all added sugars, processed sweets, and sugary drinks for a period of time — often 30 days. The idea behind it is simple: cut out sugar, break your dependence on sweets, and potentially gain benefits like better energy levels, reduced cravings, and improved metabolic health.
Often, the benefits of cutting down on sugar come from a combination of other positive behavioural changes that tend to follow. As someone becomes mindful about reducing sugar, a gradual mindset shift happens with a focus on making healthier choices as much as possible.
So they might also start cutting back on oily foods, excess fats, processed foods, or junk food. They may even become more physically active. The combined effect of these small, healthier decisions usually contributes to a significant improvement in overall health.
However, some people cut down on sugar to the extent that they start eliminating foods with natural sugars, such as fruits, to intensify the effect, which may not be a smart decision. Extremely strict lifestyle habits are often unsustainable and can sometimes lead to mood disorders and unhealthy relationships with food. The key is in learning to strike a balance!
What is sugar, and why is it everywhere?
When we eat any carbohydrate — whether rice, wheat, or oats, it is broken down into glucose, releasing energy into our bloodstream. Sugar becomes a real issue when we consume it in highly refined, concentrated forms, like table sugar, sugary drinks or sweets, leading to sudden spikes in blood sugar and insulin.
Having said that it’s not the sugar itself that causes the problem but the quantity and how we consume it within our broader diet.
Cravings while cutting down sugar
Reducing sugar has its own challenges. Many people experience intense cravings, and some even get headaches due to the sudden drop in blood sugar levels. This headache occurs as the body adjusts. But you can make the transition easier by finding satisfying alternatives.
Fresh fruits or naturally sweet options like watermelon can curb sweet cravings without spiking blood sugar levels drastically. For those who prefer sweeteners, options like stevia can offer a natural, zero-calorie alternative to table sugar without the insulin spike.
At the end of the day, the real question is whether this kind of lifestyle change is sustainable or not. I always tell my clients, “Don’t aim for 100% perfection — you won’t keep it up for more than a month or two.” Instead, aim to get 90% of your diet right, and leave that 10% as leeway for occasional treats.
It’s all about learning to put a limit on portions and knowing when to stop. Building healthy habits is about sustainability, not rigidity, and finding a routine that brings health and happiness in equal measure.
(The author is the founder of NuvoVivo & SOLVEMyHealth)