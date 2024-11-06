BENGALURU: Prerana Chowdhury, a 21-year-old medical student, had always struggled with symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) but found ways to manage it until she started college. “Everything started getting more difficult. I started falling back on studies, and I stopped doing almost anything,” she says.

While trying to get back on her feet, she started seeking out ADHD content on social media. “Because of social media, there was this realisation – ‘Oh wait, that is a thing? I thought I just had to shut up and work harder,’” she says, “I was watching a lot of therapists on Instagram reels talking about dealing with emotional burnout, handling workloads, and prioritising tasks. I’d also look up tips on Reddit by other people who had ADHD which helped me a lot. I started going to therapy as well.”

ADHD is a developmental disorder marked by symptoms of hyperactivity, inattention and impulsivity. People with the disorder often struggle with maintaining attention, sitting still, completing tasks, and regulating emotions, which often impedes their day-to-day functioning.

Surprising trend

According to mental health practitioners in the city, Chowdhury’s experience is not an isolated incident. The number of people aged 18 to 25 seeking an ADHD diagnosis has grown exponentially in the last three years, a drastic change from pre-pandemic years when schoolchildren were the main demographic.

“Around 20 to 30 people come to me every month and most of them would have looked up information on social media and self-diagnosed ADHD. Among those who are above 20 years of age, approximately 60 per cent of them actually do have ADHD. There may be at least a four to five-fold increase in adult ADHD diagnosis rates after the pandemic,” says Dr Naren Rao, a city-based psychiatrist specialising in ADHD.