Bengaluru techie drowns in Hebbe Falls

CHIKKAMAGALURU : A Bengaluru techie who was on a trip to Chikkamagaluru drowned in the Hebbe Falls near Kemmannugundi. The deceased has been identified as Amith Kumar (30) from Chhattishgarh. He was accompanied by his friend Salam Khan from Tamil Nadu, who also works as a techie in Bengaluru.

The duo was on a holiday and had visited several places in the district, including Hebbe Falls where water rushes down a 120-foot slope. The tragic incident occurred when the duo ignored the warning sign at the falls and went for a swim. While Amit was caught in the deep waters and drowned, forest guard and locals managed to rescue Salam Karim.

Lingadahalli police visited the spot and inspected the situation. A case has been registered at Lingadahalli police station.