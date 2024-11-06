BJP leader detained over press meet in BBMP

BENGALURU: BJP leader NR Ramesh, who was talking to reporters on the premises of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), was detained by the police on Tuesday. At the time of his detention, he was alleging a Rs 46,300 crore scam in road development works between 2013 and 2023 in the Palike and held top officials of the Palike responsible.

Later, he told the media that this is the first time in the history of BBMP that a person was taken away by the police while holding a press conference.

“I had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, DG&IGP and Lokayukta SP, against 90 officials, like chief engineers, executive engineers, joint commissioners and also 18 IAS officers who served in BBMP between 2013 and 2023.

It appears that the IAS lobby was hurt and objected to my press meet and stopped me. Halasuru Gate police took me in a jeep and dropped me at Freedom Park,” said Ramesh.

He alleged that Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh may be upset as he mentioned her husband Rajneesh Goel’s name too. “There may be pressure from the Palike to stop me from holding a press meet as I also named BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

Recently, Girinath told me there were 1,300 potholes, but I deployed 45 people to survey the 1,980 km length of arterial and sub-arterial roads for a few weeks across the city and found over 20,000 potholes. The BBMP has received various grants and so far Rs 46,300 crore has been spent on road works. It appears to be a scam,” he stressed.

Ramesh said he has sought an explanation from the assistant commissioner of police for his detention and is waiting for a reply.