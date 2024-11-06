City to get major infra push with 89 tech parks 

BENGALURU: Bengaluru city is on course for a major expansion of its IT infrastructure with the central government on Tuesday listing the creation and expansion of 89 tech parks.

The announcement has come at a time when the state government is gearing up for the tech summit scheduled by the end of November, and questions are being raised about the crippling of the city’s basic infrastructure.

“With this announcement, the state capital, also known as the tech capital, is now going to become an infrastructure magnet. Accommodating more growth is a challenge, but now it needs to be channelled at a rapid pace,” a senior IT-BT department official told The New Indian Express.

As some of the listed industrial and tech parks already exist, experts said this is a welcome move. With the tech summit round the corner, the focus of the state and central governments is now on creating infrastructure, skills and drawing investments.

The new sectors are largely listed in north Bengaluru, Bellandur, Whitefield, Hebbal and Outer Ring Road, where growth is already happening. The other areas listed include Yeshwanthpur, Banaswadi, CV Raman Nagar, Nagawara, Bannerghatta, Koramanagala, Indiranagar, Tumkuru Road and the Central Business District (CBD) where there is scope for growth.