Groom-to-be cop done to death over love affair

HASSAN : A police constable attached to the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), Bengaluru, was brutally murdered over an alleged illicit relationship near his native village in Hassan on Monday night. The victim is identified as BV Harish, a native of Bageshpura in Arasikere taluk.

Meanwhile, the police suspect the role of Harish, an ex-soldier in the Army, and two others in the brutal murder. The incident occurred when Harish was returning to Bageshpura on his motorcycle after distributing invitation cards of his wedding ceremony in Hassan city and Duddavillage, near the railway overbridge on Monday night.

Harish had recently held a house-warming ceremony of his newly constructed house. His marriage was fixed for November 11 in Hassan.

He came to his village on leave on November 3. The suspects reportedly covered their faces with a cloth and waylaid the victim’s vehicle near the bridge on Dudda-Arasikere road. One of the suspects threw chilli power on Harish’s face and others attacked him with lethal weapons.

The suspects then fled the seen. Harish died of his injuries on the spot.

The police suspect that the victim had an affair with the wife of the ex-soldier. The woman was living alone in Hassan city.

Both Harish and the victim had quarrelled over the issue in the past. Hassan SP Mohamed Sujeeta visited the crime-scene, along with a forensic team and the dog squad. Dudda police shifted the body for autopsy. An investigation by a special team is on and the police is yet to make arrests in the case.