One-month-old baby found murdered in water tank near bengaluru

BENGALURU: A one-month-and-three-day-old baby girl was murdered by unidentified miscreants who threw her into the overhead water tank of a house at Iggalur, near Chandapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The police said that on Monday afternoon, the baby’s mother Archana went to the washroom, leaving the baby on the first floor of the building. When she returned, she could not find the baby. She looked for the child and alerted the neighbours.

Later, they informed the police, who found the baby drowned in the overhead water tank on the third floor of the building. Her husband, Manu, was at work at the time of the incident.

Archana had come to her mother’s home after her delivery, and it was reported that the baby was premature, a police officer said.

The police suspect that someone close to Archana might have committed the crime.

‘Caste angle’

“Archana and Manu belong to different castes and there was opposition from their parents at the time of their wedding. The parents came to terms with it later. We are looking at this angle, and suspect someone close to Archana behind the crime. We are also not ruling out the possibility of involvement of neighbours,” he said.

The police are analysing nearby CCTV footage and questioning the family and neighbours in the building. The Suryanagar police have registered a murder case and are investigating.