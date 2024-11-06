Returning holiday crowd overwhelms unprepared Metro

BENGALURU: Regular commuters faced a nightmarish situation as Metro trains and stations were swamped from early Monday morning till afternoon by the holiday crowd returning to the city after the Deepavali break. Right from the first service at 5 am till noon, there were massive queues stretching onto the streets at eight stations in the vicinity of a railway station or inter-city bus station.

Officials were forced to leave the ticketed gates at the stations open for a few hours to facilitate quicker passage for commuters.

Kempegowda Interchange Metro station, Nagasandra, Yeshwanthpur, Bennigannahalli, Dasarahalli, Bengaluru City station, Krishnarajapura and Baiyappanahalli burst at the seams, reporting a 30% to 50% surge in ridership.

H Raghavendra, an accountant at a private firm, who boards a Metro train daily at Nagasandra to commute to work, told TNIE, “I regularly take the Metro up to Gorguntapalya and then take a bus to my workspot at Hebbal. Around 8.15 am on Monday, the queue to enter the station stretched onto the road.

I realised that it would take very long to enter the station and so took a bus from Nagasandra. I reached my office only at 11 am instead of the regular time of 9.45 am by Metro as even the road was jampacked.” Lamenting the non-opening of the Green Line extension, he added, “If only the stretch between Madavara and Nagasandra had been launched, so many of us would not have suffered today.”

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials faced public ire for being completely unprepared for the scenario. Despite the huge rush, stations were operating with only one entry point.