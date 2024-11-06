Silent tremors

BENGALURU: In these times when youngsters are content to communicate through smartphone screens, it can be difficult to form and nurture close relationships. A feeling of loneliness and disconnect arising from this is not uncommon among those in their 20s and 30s.

Earthquake, directed by 26-year-old Samragni Dasgupta, a Bengaluru-based theatre practitioner, is set to explore this deep-rooted loneliness and the unspoken silences that linger in our relationships with others, at Max-Mueller Bhavan this Sunday.

“If you want a play that is viscerally honest about how young generations, particularly us in our 20s, struggle with connecting with other people and building substantial relationships with solid foundations, then you should come watch this play,” says Dasgupta.

The play follows two friends, Mira and Sameer, as they meet every week, and share a familiar red apple. One day, something changes – the apple is green. Dasgupta asks, “What happens when you have such tiny changes in something that you’re comfortable with?

Why has this person even brought something different? Is it to change the routine? If so, what is the difference between these two people – one who really wants the routine because it makes them feel safe and comfortable and the other person who’s tired of it? What do you do in such a relationship then?”

Soon, loaded silences take over their relationship, they come together, drift apart and the cycle repeats.“If you struggling to connect and be vulnerable, does it mean that you’re less important to each other? Not necessarily. So what is it about communication that has become so fragile these days,” she questions.