What we could pick up from the US elections

BENGALURU: I am no expert on politics. For the longest time, I thought a psephologist is someone who can mimic Saif Ali Khan! But the brazen style of lobbying, campaigning and promotions in the US elections caught my attention. Having followed Indian elections for decades, we can certainly pick up a few points from the US. This is not to denigrate the Indian electoral system - which I believe is robust by itself. But it wouldn’t hurt to adopt a few aspects from the Divided States of America.

The presidential debate is something I’d like to see among our candidates. Not just at the prime ministerial level, but also at the grassroots. Our politicians are very comfortable with mud-slinging and character assassination. Instead, get them on a stage together. Imagine Modi and Rahul Gandhi debating each other - asking relevant questions across the board! This, without the hordes of people who come for free beer and biryani. Gone are the days of politicians addressing crowds while dressed in white.

Imagine Modi on the BeerBiceps podcast or Rahul Gandhi on Tanmay Bhat’s stream.Where they discuss memes and movies - giving us a peek into who they really are. What we get instead are hagiographic movies that give film critics like me nightmares. Even better - go one step ahead and place the candidates in a Bigg Boss house. Watch how they behave in real life among equals. Notice if they are judicious in the allocation and management of resources to assess their economic policies.