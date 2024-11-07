After tareeq pe tareeq, Metro chugs out of Madavara

BENGALURU: Nearly five years and three months after the original deadline, the first train with commuters is scheduled to chug out of Madavara at 5am Thursday. Bowing to public pressure, the State government decided to throw open the line for operations, with the formal inauguration set to take place later. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited claims that an additional 44,000 passengers will benefit from the 3.14-km stretch.

The Rs 1168-crore Nagasandra-Madavara line will extend Metro’s overall operational network to 76.95km. With the addition of three stations of Manjunathanagar, Chikkabidarakallu and Madavara (BIEC), the Green Line (North-South corridor) will now have 31 stations and stretch to 33.46km. The Purple Line (East-West corridor) has 38 stations on its 43.49-km network.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took a ride on the new Reach-3 extension from Nagasandra to Madavara, boarding a train at Yeshwanthpur Metro Station around 1pm. He was accompanied by MP Tejasvi Surya, Nelamangala MLA Srinivasaiah and Dasarahalli MLA Muniraju.

Briefing newspersons later, Shivakumar said the city will have 175km of operational Metro network by 2026. “A total of 30km of new Metro lines will be added by 2025,” he said.