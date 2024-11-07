Bengaluru-based social media influencer sexually harassed by 10-year-old boy

A Bengaluru-based social media influencer has said that she was molested by a 10-year-old boy while she was walking down a street at BTM Layout.
The influencer Neha Biswal was filming a video blog on her way back from work when the boy on a bicycle groped her, according to reports.
The incident was caught on camera. The Bengaluru police has taken suo moto cognizance of the video and is investigating the incident.
Biswal, who lives in a paying guest facility in the area, said that she was traumatised. "This has never happened to me. I feel really bad. I was making a video while walking, this boy was initially riding in the same direction then he saw me, made a U-turn and began to come towards me," Ms Biswal said in the clip. "He first teased me and mimicked how I was talking on camera and then molested me," she was quoted as saying by the NDTV.
TOI reported that the boy tried to flee but was caught by the local people after she cried out for help. Biswal also said that it was only after she showed the video of the incident that people started to believe her.