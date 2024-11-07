Bengaluru-based social media influencer sexually harassed by 10-year-old boy

A Bengaluru-based social media influencer has said that she was molested by a 10-year-old boy while she was walking down a street at BTM Layout.

The influencer Neha Biswal was filming a video blog on her way back from work when the boy on a bicycle groped her, according to reports.

The incident was caught on camera. The Bengaluru police has taken suo moto cognizance of the video and is investigating the incident.