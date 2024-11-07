Bengaluru horror: Cabbie found murdered, body stowed away in car

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old cabbie was found murdered in his car near the Thippagondanahalli reservoir on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ambarish from Kallu Devanahalli near Magadi. He was a resident of Kodigehalli in the city.

Police suspect that Ambarish was murdered on Saturday.

Ambarish’s illicit relationship with a married woman is said to be the reason for his murder. The woman’s husband, Manjunath, is the prime suspect. After reportedly committing the crime, Manjunath took Ambarish’s mobile phone and showed it to his wife telling her that her paramour is no more. After Ambarish went incommunicado, his family members went to his house looking for him when Manjunath’s wife told them about her husband’s claims. Ambarish’s family members then went to Thippagondanahalli and found his body.

“Ambarish’s car broke down and he was waiting for a mechanic. The accused might have followed Ambarish and murdered him,” an officer said.