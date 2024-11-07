Driver dies at wheel, conductor averts mishap

BENGALURU: Swift action by a BMTC bus conductor helped in averting a major accident in the city on Wednesday.

Fifty people were on the bus when its driver collapsed behind the wheel after suffering a massivecardiac arrest near Nelamangala. The bus brushed against another BMTC bus moving ahead of it.

Sensing danger, conductor Obalesh immediately got behind the wheel and halted the bus. Though driver Kiran Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead.

The incident happened around 11am. Kumar was on route No. 256 M/1 between BMTC’s Nelamangala depot and Dasanapura.

During his last trip from Nelamangala to Dasanapura, Kumar suddenly collapsed behind the wheel. Obalesh, who managed to get behind the wheel, applied the brakes and stopped the bus, averting a major tragedy. A camera on the bus has recorded the entire incident.

Senior officials from BMTC visited Kumar’s house and consoled his family members. They provided financial assistance to them to conduct his last rites.

The officials lauded Obalesh for his presence of mind and averting a major accident.