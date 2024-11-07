JC Road to be partially closed for three months

BENGALURU: With the BBMP all set to carry out white-topping work from Nala Road Junction to Town Hall Junction on JC Road from Thursday, heavy traffic congestion is expected on the stretch and surrounding areas. Though there is a tentative deadline of three months for the project, delays and prolonged misery for motorists are expected

The city traffic police issued an advisory on Wednesday, a day before the work was to commence, banning parking on the stretch.

The decision will likely affect the business of many automobile parts dealers along the stretch. When the work is on, the Halasuru Gate traffic police will close one portion of the road, while allowing traffic to move on the remaining part. To help ease traffic, the police have asked vehicles travelling from Hosur Road via JC Road towards Majestic and Bengaluru North to take a right turn near the Lalbagh main entrance and reach Hudson Circle via KH Road- Shanthinagar-Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road. Vehicles travelling towards Majestic from South End Circle in Jayanagar can take a left turn near Minerva Circle and reach KR Market via Lalbagh Port Road and KR Road to reach SJP Road and Town Hall.

“The initial work will focus on one lane, covering half the road, with a tentative timeline of three months. After the completion of the first half of the road, work will commence on the remaining half. Motorists are requested to avoid the road and use alternative routes,” said an officer.