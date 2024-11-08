BBMP official inspects development works carried out in Bengaluru, directs agencies to coordinate

BENGALURU: Additional Chief Secretary and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator SR Umashankar inspected development works being carried out in BBMP limits, and gave directions for better coordination among agencies.

He visited Hebbal Junction and inspected the first phase of flyover work by Bengaluru Development Authority. He instructed officials to develop comprehensive intermodal connectivity, keeping in mind the proposed flyover and underbridge work, Metro work, suburban railway work from K-RIDE, tunnel road from the corporation and other works.

"In order to control traffic at Hebbal Junction, we have already prepared a master plan and taken steps to ensure there is no problem for the movement of citizens," he said, adding that work on the flyover in KR Puram is already in progress. He instructed BDA officials to complete the work by March-end.

With regard to Metro station work near Kempapura Junction, Umashankar said since there is no traffic congestion at night, work should be carried out at a fast pace. The administrator also spoke on the high-density corridor being constructed from Goraguntepalya to KR Puram.

"Work is in progress near Veeranna Palya Junction. This includes development of side drains, repair and asphalting of service roads, repair of footpaths, and installation of vertical gratings to ensure that water falling on the road flows smoothly into the side drains. Work should be carried out without causing any problems to citizens," he said.

As the Metro station at Nagawara Junction gets flooded during rain, he said a permanent solution needs to be found to prevent waterlogging. Umashankar also visited Silk Board Junction and inspected the ongoing work, and gave instructions to clear silt in the rajakaluve, widen it and raise the retaining walls.

He later visited Ejipura and inspected pending flyover work. Officials informed him that a meeting was held with St John's Institute, and a request was made to hand over land that is crucial for the project. The ACS also visited BDA Complex in Jayanagar and instructed officials to thoroughly examine all aspects and prepare a detailed plan, and proceed with construction. The budget for development is said to be Rs 252 crore.