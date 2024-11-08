Bengaluru: Couple grows weed in pots, posts on FB, lands in police net

BENGALURU: Sadashivanagar police arrested a couple for growing ganja (weed) plants in flower pots. K Sagar Gurung, 37, and his wife Urmila Kumari, 38, from Sikkim, who live on MSR Nagar 3rd Main, runs a fast food joint.

Urmila Kumari, who is active on social media and has posted videos and photographs on her Facebook page, recently posted a video and pictures of various plants growing in flower pots in her house in MSR Nagar. Flower pots with decorative plants were kept on the balcony.

Among 17 pots, they had grown ganja in two pots. In her post, Urmila had even revealed that she was growing ganja, and her social media account followers brought the matter before police. During questioning, the couple is said to have confessed to growing ganja to sell and make fast money.

Police said the couple lived on the first floor, and the fast food joint was on the ground floor. They were arrested on Tuesday afternoon, and police recovered ganja plants weighing around 54 grams.

Videos, pics posted

When police arrived, a relative of the accused who was in the fast food joint, alerted Urmila. By the time police entered their house, she had plucked the plants and thrown them in the dustbin.

“We are still checking if they are active peddlers. The couple’s mobile phones, which have been seized, will be analysed to get more information. When the police team raided their house, the couple denied having grown ganja plants.

They had plucked the plants and thrown them in the dustbin. However, a few leaves were still inside the pot. Initially, Urmila Kumari denied posting any such videos or pictures, but when we checked her phone, it was confirmed that she had posted the video and photographs on October 18,” said an officer.

The couple was released on station bail. Police booked an NDPS case against them.