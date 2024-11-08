Drunk doctor, ward boy hurt Bengaluru woman while inserting cannula

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman, who had visited a private hospital for treatment, had an unpleasant experience after a doctor and a ward boy tried inserting a cannula into her hand multiple times, having failed to locate a vein. Both the doctor and ward boy were allegedly inebriated at the time. Accordingly, the patient has lodged a complaint in this regard with the Kumaraswamy Layout police.

According to the complaint, Sneha Bhat, who had a high fever and was suffering from sleeplessness, visited the hospital near Vasanthapura Main Road in Konanakunte on November 3, for treatment. Dr Pradeep and ward boy Mahendra, who were allegedly drunk, attempted to insert a cannula for drips into her hand, at least four times, and also allegedly misbehaved with her. The experience left her in pain and discomfort.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR), stating that the case, involving medical implications, needs to be transferred to the Karnataka Medical Board.

“Since the issue involves potential negligence and misconduct in a medical setting, the medical board will handle it,” the police said, adding that Dr Pradeep had recommended intravenous treatment for Sneha’s condition.

When Mahendra attempted to set up the drips, he reportedly struggled to locate a vein, resulting in an uncomfortable situation for the complainant.