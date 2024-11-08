Rameshwaram Cafe opens new outlet in Bengaluru's Indiranagar

BENGALURU: Elnah Ann Alwyn@Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s iconic The Rameshwaram Cafe opened a new outlet in Indiranagar on Thursday. Occupying a 15,000-sq ft dining area, the restaurant can seat up to 400 guests. It looks to offer a traditional South Indian dining experience, with a curated menu of 120 dishes.

“We started with six items on our menu, and now, we have more than 100 dishes. We have come a long way," said The Rameshwaram Cafe Co-founder and CEO Raghavendra Rao. The new outlet has introduced a range of exclusive offerings too, including Jodi masala dosa, chirotti, tambuti, and rasam idli. “Bengalureans have loved and accepted The Rameshwaram Cafe," Raghavendra added.

Echoing a similar sentiment, The Rameshwaram Cafe Co-founder and Managing Director Divya Raghavendra Rao acknowledged that the unwavering support from patrons has been a key factor in their success.

“Irrespective of any situation, we have always enjoyed support. Even after unexpected events, we had immense support from our customers,” she added. Raghavendra emphasised the restaurant's mission to celebrate the diverse flavours of South India.

“Rameshwaram is not just one particular state; it's a culmination of all states of South India -- Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. We want to bring it all together and develop this culture globally. Next year, we will be opening an outlet in Dubai as well,” he informed.