Bengaluru boy visits grandparents in Kalaburagi, gets kidnapped
Bengaluru

Bengaluru boy visits grandparents in Kalaburagi, gets kidnapped

The note also warned the family not to alert the police or the boy would be harmed.
Published on

KALABURAGI: An 11-year-old boy was kidnapped when he was visiting his grandparents house in Kalaburagi on November 6.

According to the police, Syeda Sameena Anjum, mother of the kidnapped boy, lodged a complaint at the University Police station on Friday, stating that she is a resident of Bengaluru, and her son Syed Muktar Hashmi and daughter Shamista Alumeera live with her, while her husband works in Dubai.

Anjum was visiting her in-laws in Kalaburagi along with her son and daughter, on November 4. On November 6, her son went out in the evening to a nearby masjid, and did not return.

On Thursday evening, around 9 pm, the family noticed a ransom note near the main door, in which the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 22 lakh.

The note also warned the family not to alert the police or the boy would be harmed. Police have launched an investigation.

kidnapped
Bengaluru boy

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com