Bengaluru boy visits grandparents in Kalaburagi, gets kidnapped

KALABURAGI: An 11-year-old boy was kidnapped when he was visiting his grandparents house in Kalaburagi on November 6.

According to the police, Syeda Sameena Anjum, mother of the kidnapped boy, lodged a complaint at the University Police station on Friday, stating that she is a resident of Bengaluru, and her son Syed Muktar Hashmi and daughter Shamista Alumeera live with her, while her husband works in Dubai.

Anjum was visiting her in-laws in Kalaburagi along with her son and daughter, on November 4. On November 6, her son went out in the evening to a nearby masjid, and did not return.

On Thursday evening, around 9 pm, the family noticed a ransom note near the main door, in which the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 22 lakh.

The note also warned the family not to alert the police or the boy would be harmed. Police have launched an investigation.