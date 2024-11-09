Egg-o-mania
BENGALURU: In the heart of kitchens around the world lies a simple, unassuming ingredient: the egg. When you don’t have the energy to cook up a storm, cracking an egg often leads to a satisfying meal with minimal effort. In short, it’s hard to go wrong with this versatile staple.
It’s no surprise that eggs have long been celebrated as ‘superfoods’, primarily due to their impressive nutrient profile. As a complete protein, eggs contain all nine essential amino acids necessary for growth and development.
They are also rich in B vitamins and vitamin D, supporting both heart and eye health.One of the standout nutrients found in eggs is choline, which is essential for the functioning of the brain, including memory.
A recent study published in the journal Nutrients found that eggs can make your ‘brain sharper’. The study states that eggs may help prevent ‘cognitive decline’ in older women and can even improve semantic memory.
Here are some innovative recipes to put a twist on this versatile food.
Hasselback Eggs
Recipe by Priya Harikumar
Ingredients
■ Hard-boiled eggs: 4
■ Olive oil: 2 tablespoons
■ Garlic: 1 tablespoon, finely chopped
■ Sesame seeds: 1 tablespoon (black sesame seeds recommended)
■ Salt: To taste
■ Black pepper powder: As required
■ Parsley leaves (or cilantro): As required
Method
Boil the eggs and peel off the shells. Carefully make parallel slits on the eggs, ensuring the base remains intact. Heat a pan and add olive oil, chopped garlic, sesame seeds, salt, and black pepper. Sauté for about 30 seconds, be careful not to burn the mixture. Turn off the stove and add chopped parsley leaves. Pour this tempering generously over the slits in the eggs. Serve hot and enjoy!
Egg Clouds
Recipe by Sareeka John
■ Eggs - 5 Parmesan cheese grated - 1/3 cup
■ Chives - 1/4 cup
■ Pan fried bacon chopped - 4 streaks
■ Salt and Pepper - to taste
■ Chilli flakes/chilli oil as required
Method
Separate egg yolk and white. Put whites in a large bowl and yolk in five small separate bowls. Whip egg whites, until they form peaks. Carefully fold in the cheese, chives and bacon. Line the baking dish with parchment paper and spoon five mounds of whipped egg white mixture. Make a deep well in the centre with the back of a spoon. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 200°C for 3 mins and remove from oven. Add one yolk to each well and season with salt and pepper. Return to oven and bake until set about three minutes. Garnish with chilli flakes or chilli oil.
THENGA MURI
Recipe by Chef Arun Vijayan
Ingredients
■ Boiled potatoes: 500 gms
■ Chopped garlic: 5 gms
■ Chopped ginger: 5 gms
■ Chopped onion: 20 gms
■ Chopped green chilly: 3 gms
■ Curry leaves: 2 slits
■ Chopped coriander: 4 gms
■ Salt to taste
■ Sunflower oil for frying
■ Fennel seeds : 3 gms
■ Turmeric powder: 2 gms
■ Black pepper powder : 10 gms
■ Chilly powder: 5 gms
■ Garam masala powder: 5 gms
■ Bread crumbs: 150 gms
■ Boiled eggs: 2 no.s
■ Eggs: 2 (to beat)
Method
Heat oil in a pan and add fennel seeds garlic, ginger, onion, curry leaves, and green chilli. Sauté it until it turns transparent. Now, add all the seasonings and boiled potatoes. Add the chopped coriander leaves and mash well. Make a thick masala. Take the boiled egg and coat them with the prepared masala in a coconut shape. Dip into the beaten eggs and coat with bread crumbs. Deep fry in sunflower oil until it turns golden brown. Enjoy the snack.