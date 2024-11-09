Egg-o-mania

BENGALURU: In the heart of kitchens around the world lies a simple, unassuming ingredient: the egg. When you don’t have the energy to cook up a storm, cracking an egg often leads to a satisfying meal with minimal effort. In short, it’s hard to go wrong with this versatile staple.

It’s no surprise that eggs have long been celebrated as ‘superfoods’, primarily due to their impressive nutrient profile. As a complete protein, eggs contain all nine essential amino acids necessary for growth and development.

They are also rich in B vitamins and vitamin D, supporting both heart and eye health.One of the standout nutrients found in eggs is choline, which is essential for the functioning of the brain, including memory.

A recent study published in the journal Nutrients found that eggs can make your ‘brain sharper’. The study states that eggs may help prevent ‘cognitive decline’ in older women and can even improve semantic memory.

Here are some innovative recipes to put a twist on this versatile food.

Hasselback Eggs

Recipe by Priya Harikumar

Ingredients

■ Hard-boiled eggs: 4

■ Olive oil: 2 tablespoons

■ Garlic: 1 tablespoon, finely chopped

■ Sesame seeds: 1 tablespoon (black sesame seeds recommended)

■ Salt: To taste

■ Black pepper powder: As required

■ Parsley leaves (or cilantro): As required

Method

Boil the eggs and peel off the shells. Carefully make parallel slits on the eggs, ensuring the base remains intact. Heat a pan and add olive oil, chopped garlic, sesame seeds, salt, and black pepper. Sauté for about 30 seconds, be careful not to burn the mixture. Turn off the stove and add chopped parsley leaves. Pour this tempering generously over the slits in the eggs. Serve hot and enjoy!