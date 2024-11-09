From 0 to 15K, passengers have a good run

BENGALURU: The much-awaited Metro operations from Madavara to Nagasandra had a rather strange beginning on Thursday, with not a single passenger travelling on its maiden run from Platform 2 of Madavara station at 5am.

There was a lone security staffer in the train, waiting to welcome the public. The second trip had two passengers and patronage gradually picked up during the day. The first train which terminated at Madavara had 15 passengers, but by 7pm, 11,093 people had made use of the Green Line extension.

The sudden announcement on Wednesday regarding the launch of Reach-3C could have been one reason for the sluggish start. However, morning travellers accidentally found out about the extension.

Auditor Lakshmi Narasimhaiah was the first passenger to board the second train departing from Madavara. He was on his way to catch a bus to Kolar. Delighted at being an early bird, he said, "I am the first passenger and am really happy about it. I no longer need to travel up to Nagasandra to use the Metro."

For residents of Prestige Jindal City complex, Madavara station is a luxury at their doorsteps. Resident Bheemesh Ganekar, who boarded a train at Chikkabidarakallu, said he had been waiting for months for this. CP Nataraj, former Gram Panchayat member at Madanayakanahalli, visited Madavara station just to get a glimpse and first-hand information of train operations. He told TNIE, "Completion of this stretch was delayed by four years. I did not travel but came to check if they had begun operations."

On the first train which terminated at Madavara were HR Giridhar, wife Thejaswini and five-year-old Pragna. Giridhar said, "We got back from Tirupati this morning with no idea about the extended operations. We planned to alight at Nagasandra and take a cab. This is a lovely surprise."