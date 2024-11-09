Harmonies Without Borders

BENGALURU: The uplifting crescendos and heartbreaking lulls in a good piece of music are said to do what no spoken language can – unite people in a shared emotion and be a reminder of the joys, sorrows, and heartbreaks we share as human beings, regardless of national or linguistic barriers. Voices of the World, by the Bangalore Broadway Company, is set to do exactly this with a cappella renditions of folk songs from all over the world.

Performing Eastern European, African, Afro-Cuban, Russian, Indian, and Ladino (Judeo-Spanish) folk music in languages like English, Bulgarian, Russian, Japanese, Xhosa, and Yoruban, the group aims to introduce Bengalureans to the vast diversity of folk music worldwide. “The African pieces that we do will be a lot more peppy, some of the Bulgarian pieces have a very mysterious quality to them, and the Russian pieces have a little more of a melancholic tint to them.

So you will experience all of these different emotions from different regions,” says Sowmya Raghavan, the director of the group. Consisting of singers Anisha Chandy, Deepa Jacob, and Nora Alexy alongside Raghavan, the group’s sound is rooted in folk traditions, with a focus on vocals. Keyboard, classical guitar, and drum sounds by Siddharth Suresh, Varun Krishna, and Sanket Chakravorty provide backing for the vocals.

“Because the music is folk or folk-inspired – the sounds will be natural, raw, and earthy, with harmonies that you may not be used to if you listen to English songs,” says Raghavan.