Patriarchy is a convenient excuse for inefficiency, not a barrier to success: Nirmala Sitharaman

BENGALURU: Patriarchy is a convenient excuse for inefficiency, not a barrier to success, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, dismissing the ‘patriarchal concept’ as a “fancy jargon" at an event in the Jain University campus on Saturday.”

While interacting with students in the campus, interacting with students, the minister said that women in India have long proven their capability, from leading freedom struggles to sending satellites to Mars and highlighted how India is adopting a multifaceted approach to foster innovation and position itself as a global leader.

Speaking during the event themed ‘India’s Growth Story - Marching towards Viksit Bharat,’ the Union Finance Minister criticised the influence of ‘leftist terms’ that dominate discussions and questioned the relevance of patriarchy in modern India, “If you can stand up and argue logically, who is there to silence you?” she said, urging women not to hide behind terms like patriarchy to justify any shortcomings.

She pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shifted the focus from women-centric to women-led policies, promoting greater opportunities for women in all sectors.

Highlighting transforming banking through technology, the minister said Jan Dhan Yojana, launched in 2014 and other such initiatives laid the foundation for financial inclusion, ensuring every citizen could access banking services. “The framework became invaluable during the pandemic, providing direct benefit transfers and other financial services seamlessly,” she added.

The government ensured that common users faced no service charges for accessing digital platforms. This democratisation of financial technology has enabled even micro-businesses to reach global markets, the FM noted.

When asked about fiscal discipline, Sitharaman said that it is crucial to understand that it involves managing public funds effectively. “India aims to maximise the return on every rupee collected, whether by building infrastructure or providing essential services. The current government is focusing on creating tangible assets—roads, ports, and airports—while also investing in the country’s human capital,” she remarked.

Pointing to technology and increasing startups, the Union Minister stressed that there is still untapped potential and the focus now is on connecting the entire innovation ecosystem—from policy frameworks to market access—to give innovators a competitive edge globally.