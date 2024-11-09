‘Seal non-residential buildings with tax arrears in RR Nagar’

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath inspected the RR Nagar Zone. He visited various places in the city on Friday as part of his tour and instructed officials to seal non-residential buildings with tax arrears and recover property tax dues in connection with revision cases.

During his visit to the office of the Assistant Revenue Officer of Laggere, he listened to the public’s complaints and the inconvenience faced regarding e-khata. He suggested that officers should streamline e-account processes to ease land transfers.

At MEI Road in Yeshwantpur in RR Nagar zone, he assessed the ongoing 950-metre white-topping project and directed officials to complete the work as soon as possible.

Addressing the media he said the white topping work on MEI Road commenced a month ago, with clearance from the Traffic Police Department. Works like installation of water canal, sanitary line, duct installation, chamber, and footpath work are in progress on the said road. “Work should be expedited and a report should be submitted every week on the progress of the work. Officials should also prepare a proper plan and complete the work within the stipulated time,” he instructed.

The commissioner also visited Nagarbhavi Lake to inspect the fencing work around it. He instructed officials to raise a wall to prevent sewage inflow from the Rajakaluve, as directed by Lokayukta. The measure aims to protect the lake by redirecting sewage while allowing rainwater inflow.

Further, during his visit to Indira Canteen in Kottige Palya to check the quality of the food, a customer said that clean and quality food is being served. The Palike chief also visited the garbage transfer and collection station next to the Vrishabhavati Canal on Mysore Road and instructed enhanced cleanliness to avoid foul smell.