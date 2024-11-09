Shobha to CM: Transfer KIADB land to BMRCL

BENGALURU: Union Minister and Bangalore North MP Shobha Karandlaje has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to take steps to expedite the process of handing over the 45-acre Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) land to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which is planning to build a multi-modal transportation hub at Hebbal and Hebbal Amanikere.

In her letter, the minister stated that BMRCL has written a formal letter to the State Government in March 2024 requesting the transfer of the 45-acre land, which is in possession of KIADB.

“The BMRCL has committed to pay the price fixed by KIADB towards payment of compensation to landowners.

The BMRCL has planned construction of a modern multi-modal transport hub, multi-level car parking, a modern depot, and other related infrastructure facilities at Hebbal. This initiative will definitely beef up the operational strength of Namma Metro,” she stated.

She noted that delay in handing over the land to BMRCL by KIADB will only lead to time and cost overruns besides affecting the lives of citizens. “I am sure you will accord top priority to my request and instruct Urban Development Department and Industries department to immediately initiate steps to hand over the 45-acres of land to Namma Metro and make the lives of Bengalureans better,” she stated in the letter.