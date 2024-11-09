Step Up in Sync

BENGALURU: Whether you are in your twenties, teens, or just stepping out into the world, the phenomenon called ‘hallyu’ no longer needs an elaborate introduction. What started as millennials vibing to PSY’s iconic track, Gangnam Style, has reached a crescendo with an explosion of K-pop boy groups and girl groups taking over the collective consciousness of countless young Gen Zs.

And while the craze seems to have peaked, the cultural integration of the ‘K-Wave’ shows no signs of dying down. Bengalureans are finding new ways to connect with their K-pop idols, including synchronising with their favourite K-pop moves at various workshops popping up in the city.

Many fans in the city have taken to social media platforms, teeming with tutorials to learn the moves of globally acclaimed boy bands like BTS. Roshni Srivastava, director of an IT firm in the city, is an avid admirer of Jungkook, the beloved vocalist of BTS. “I discovered BTS during the pandemic, about three and a half years ago, and I became part of the ARMY (BTS’ fandom).

With all the time during lockdown, I started practising their dance moves. I’ve always enjoyed dancing, so this was a natural fit.” Her enthusiasm grew after attending a BTS concert, where she experienced the energy of fans from all over the world. “Seeing flash mobs and impromptu dance gatherings with like-minded fans – it deepened my appreciation. That’s when I started posting my own dance covers,” she says.

The appeal of K-pop dance has also spurred a number of studios and workshops to cater to this growing interest in the city. Saurav Arya, organiser at SmallWorld, which organises art and culture workshops, says, “We began hosting K-pop dance workshops at the start of this year, and it’s been incredible to see the interest grow each week. K-pop has become especially popular among Gen Z and even younger fans. It’s not just limited to teenagers; even kids as young as 10 are showing up, sometimes with their parents.”