Bengaluru jeweller goes to Gujarat, servants flee with Rs 15.15 crore worth of valuables

BENGALURU: A couple from Nepal and their two associates are on the run after burgling gold, diamond ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 15.15 crore from the house of a jeweller in Hosahalli Extension in Vijaynagar police station limits.

Surendra Kumar Jain (46), who owns the reputed Arihant Jewellers in Vidyaranya Nagar on Magadi Road, filed a complaint with the police on Thursday after finding 8 kg of gold, 212 gram of diamond ornaments, Rs 40.80 lakh in cash and other valuables missing from his house.

The incident happened between November 1 and 7, when the Jain family had gone to Gujarat. The suspects, identified as main accusedd Namraj, his wife Sushmitha, Dyankaran and Rajesh, are suspected to have escaped to Nepal.

The accused couple had been working for Jain — the husband as a security guard and his wife as domestic help — for the last six months and were staying in the servant’s room.

In the complaint, Jain stated that there are seven workers in his shop, where Namraj worked as a security guard. Namraj also worked as a gardener in Jain’s residence. Jain’s five sisters, who had also gone to Gujarat, had kept all their gold ornaments at his house since there was a security guard.

“Jain and his family returned home around 3.30 am on Thursday and found out about the theft. When they went to the servant’s room, Namraj and his wife were missing and their mobile phones switched off. A team of policemen will go to Nepal to arrest the accused,” said an officer.

A case of theft under Section 306 of BNS has been registered against the accused.