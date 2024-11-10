Fog forces diversion of six flights from Bengaluru to Chennai, Hyderabad on Sunday morning

BENGALURU: A thick fog on Sunday morning at the Bengaluru airport resulted in poor visibility and diversion of six flights, including an international one, to neighbouring airports.

Four flights from Kempegowda International Airport were diverted to Chennai, two were diverted to Hyderabad while there were delays in take-off by more than 15 flights.

According to a source from the airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, the airport experienced lowest visibility conditions from 5.08 am to 7.25 am. An official at the airport weather office said, "Thick fog early morning ensured that visibility conditions were reduced to 50 metres."

An Air India flight from Abu Dhabi to Bengaluru was diverted to Chennai. The airline's flight from Mumbai too was diverted there. The other two flights diverted to Chennai include Akasa Air's flight from Mumbai and a Spicejet flight from New Delhi,

An Indigo flight from Hyderabad had to return to Hyderabad as it was unable to land at Bengaluru airport. A cargo flight supposed to land at Bengaluru was diverted to Hyderabad too.