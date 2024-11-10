Housing project for SC/ST, pourakarmikas yet to get approval

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) pourakarmikas and eligible SC/ST community members who were selected among 1,110 applicants for the allotment of sites measuring 20x30 feet in Dasanapura Hobli in Bengaluru North and Kengeri Hobli (Bengaluru Urban) expressed frustration over delays by the BBMP welfare department and Urban Development Department in forming layouts and allotting these sites.

Secretary of Bahujan Vimochana Chaluvali Gangadhar launched a scathing attack against the BBMP and the state government, stating, “The BBMP and revenue department has contributed nothing in identifying land. Activists have been persistent, securing 29 acres in 2008, yet eligible beneficiaries have struggled for years as the Palike delayed layout formation.”

Gangadhar also alleged that Rs 42 crore has been allocated from BBMP’s consolidated (Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub Plan SCP/TP) fund of 450 crore but the file for approval is pending before the administrator.

“The BBMP welfare department has proposed to construct a complex and allot houses but we rejected the proposal , as our community has long fought for land rights. Once the BBMP gets the administrator’s approval for the formation of the layout with Rs 42 crore allocated under the Special Component, community members will begin constructing their houses,” said Gangadhar.

Of the total land, 22 acres were designated in Dasanapura Hobli and 7 acres in Kengeri Hobli. In 2018, the Urban Development Department, Bengaluru directed BBMP to fence these areas. However, due to the assembly elections, the land process was delayed.

“In 2023, we raised the issue with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar. “Despite the DCM’s directive to expedite the process, progress is very slow. The money has been already sanctioned by the BBMP accounts department and the proposal has been sent to the administrator. 40 days have passed with no approvals,” said a pourakarmika leader.