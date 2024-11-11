‘A pat on the back for independent artistes', says Varijashree Venugopal on her Grammy nomination

BENGALURU: For Varijashree Venugopal, her recent Grammy nomination is a deeply personal achievement; it’s a recognition of her dedication to her craft and her unique approach to bridging Indian classical music with global sounds. “It was really exciting and reassuring,” she says about first hearing the news.

“This kind of acknowledgement is a big pat on the back for any independent artiste, especially when it’s a struggle just to be noticed, both here in India and around the world.” She continues, “It shows that my efforts to find my own voice and bring out my Indian musical roots are being noticed and appreciated. This is just the beginning – there’s so much more to explore.”

The nomination - her first - recognises the city-based flautist and vocalist’s unique contributions to A Rock Somewhere, the song by British singer-songwriter Jacob Collier, which also features sitarist Anoushka Shankar. Reflecting on how the collaboration came to be, Venugopal shares, “When he [Collier] was working on A Rock Somewhere, he wanted to weave Indian sounds into his global track.

Jacob is a rare talent, and I’ve always admired his work. He invited me to be part of the song, so I recorded my part from Bengaluru, sent it to him, and we collaborated remotely, discussing ideas as we went. It turned into a very special song, and I’ll always be glad I was part of that collaboration.”

Her role in the track is distinctive. “I provide vocals but it is entirely non-lyrical. I’ve been exploring this space over the past few years, where I use my voice more like an instrument, weaving a sonic, melodic storyline that brings together the emotional core of the song,” she explains. “So, while I am a vocalist, in this track, I’m more of a ‘vocal instrumentalist.’ I think this was exactly the unique element Jacob wanted, as it brings the essence of Indian singing to the song.”